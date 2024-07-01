FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Up 44.3% in June

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 176.0 days.
FirstRand Stock Performance
Shares of FirstRand stock remained flat at $3.75 during trading on Monday. FirstRand has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61.
About FirstRand
