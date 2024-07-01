FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Up 44.3% in June

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 176.0 days.

FirstRand Stock Performance

Shares of FirstRand stock remained flat at $3.75 during trading on Monday. FirstRand has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61.

About FirstRand

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transactional, lending, investment, and insurance products and services in South Africa, rest of Africa, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the United States, and Australia. The company offers deposit and savings products; personal loans; and asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages.

