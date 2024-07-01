Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Short Interest Update

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the May 31st total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of FLR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 517,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,615. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.99. Fluor has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

