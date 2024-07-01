Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Buys £12,436.38 in Stock

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 18,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £12,436.38 ($15,776.20).

Foxtons Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FOXT stock opened at GBX 65.60 ($0.83) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 57.32. Foxtons Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 71.40 ($0.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £198.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3,280.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.28.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

