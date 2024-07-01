Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Buys £12,436.38 in Stock

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 18,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £12,436.38 ($15,776.20).
Foxtons Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of FOXT stock opened at GBX 65.60 ($0.83) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 57.32. Foxtons Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 71.40 ($0.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £198.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3,280.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.28.
About Foxtons Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Foxtons Group
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.