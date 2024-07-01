Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

FBRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.44. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 88.39 and a quick ratio of 88.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 million. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 53.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franklin BSP Realty Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 546.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

