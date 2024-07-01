Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stake Trimmed by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Franklin Electric makes up approximately 2.0% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $24,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FELE. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.97. 189,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,777. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.61 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.91.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $817,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

