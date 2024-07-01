Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 971,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,571 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 4.60% of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLGV. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,064,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,013,000 after buying an additional 1,364,853 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 630,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after buying an additional 106,830 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.11. 15,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,879. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39.

About Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

