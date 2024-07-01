freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

freenet Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRTAF remained flat at $27.14 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70. freenet has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $693.69 million during the quarter. freenet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 7.67%.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

