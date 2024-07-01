Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Funko Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $9.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. Funko has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $523.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.26 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Funko will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 16,719 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $168,694.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,353.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 16,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $168,694.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,353.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,360 shares of company stock valued at $517,226 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Funko

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Funko by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Funko by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Funko by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

