Fusionist Price Reaches $3.34 on Top Exchanges (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Fusionist token can currently be purchased for $3.34 or 0.00005287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $112.48 million and $8.62 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fusionist has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,720,857 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 33,720,857 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 3.41866459 USD and is up 9.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $9,012,476.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

