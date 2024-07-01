GateToken (GT) Price Reaches $7.90 on Exchanges

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $735.81 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $7.90 or 0.00012528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GateToken has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009391 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,078.80 or 0.99990187 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000973 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00076110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,102,468 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,102,429.39379026 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.84460726 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,087,266.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

