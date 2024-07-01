General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.3% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GD

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $287.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $211.94 and a 12-month high of $302.75. The company has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.06.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.