General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Lowered to $67.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.44.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $63.26 on Thursday. General Mills has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $77.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.51 and its 200-day moving average is $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in General Mills by 1.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in General Mills by 0.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in General Mills by 40.6% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in General Mills by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

