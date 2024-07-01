Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Genie Energy Stock Up 1.3 %
GNE stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.64 million, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.20.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.69 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 2.99%.
Genie Energy Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Genie Energy
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,242,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genie Energy Company Profile
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.
