Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Genie Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

GNE stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.64 million, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.69 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Genie Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,242,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genie Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.