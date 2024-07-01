Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Genmab A/S Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $42.72.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,805,000 after acquiring an additional 315,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 83.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,717,000 after purchasing an additional 254,042 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth $8,939,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $7,999,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,912,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

