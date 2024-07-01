Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.75

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.75 and last traded at $94.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.75.
Glanbia Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.22.
Glanbia Company Profile
Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.
