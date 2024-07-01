Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Short Interest Up 42.1% in June

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Glass House Brands Price Performance
Shares of GLASF stock traded down C$0.17 on Monday, reaching C$7.16. 209,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,595. Glass House Brands has a 52 week low of C$2.88 and a 52 week high of C$10.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.15.
Glass House Brands Company Profile
