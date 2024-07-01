Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 26,805.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $31.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24. Golar LNG has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $31.77.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Golar LNG had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

