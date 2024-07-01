Golden Road Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Golden Road Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BIV traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.28. 391,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,629. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $76.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.98.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.