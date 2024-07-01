Golden Road Advisors LLC Purchases 246 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Golden Road Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.4% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,918 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.89. 1,840,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $270.41.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

