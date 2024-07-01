Golden Valley Mines (CVE:GZZ) Stock Price Down 2%

Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (CVE:GZZ – Get Free Report) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$12.26 and last traded at C$12.49. 11,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 16,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.74.

Golden Valley Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$171.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Golden Valley Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Valley Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing exploration and evaluation minerals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, cobalt, silver, molybdenum, nickel, and platinum-group elements. Its assets include 17 exploration properties located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt; the James Bay, Mistassini, and Otish regions of northern Quebec; the Nunavik region of northern Quebec; and the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Valley Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Valley Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.