Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,017,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,859,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,074,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,012,000 after acquiring an additional 278,369 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,078,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,549,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock remained flat at $106.95 during midday trading on Monday. 185,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,077. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.29. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.