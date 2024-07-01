Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC restated a buy rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Grab Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.48 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Research analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth $32,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

