Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 36,089 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 34,154 shares.The stock last traded at $80.15 and had previously closed at $80.75.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Gravity Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average of $72.13. The firm has a market cap of $552.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $119.78 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the third quarter worth about $900,000. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

