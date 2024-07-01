Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Up 11.8% in June

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the May 31st total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $301.20. 96,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,457. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $357.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $438.09 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 40.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $5.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 181.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

