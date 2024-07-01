Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the May 31st total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Guardion Health Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GHSI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.85. 1,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,705. The company has a market cap of $12.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. Guardion Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 77.29%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a clinical nutrition company, develops and distributes clinically supported dietary supplements and medical foods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers GlaucoCetin, a dietary supplement to support mitochondrial function with additional antioxidants to help reduce oxidative stress and increase blood flow throughout the body for enhanced eye support and ocular health; and Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment.

