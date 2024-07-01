H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Shares Down 0%

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 7,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 327% from the average daily volume of 1,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

H. Lundbeck A/S Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

