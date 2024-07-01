Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CFO Nicole Labrosse Sells 10,000 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $519,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,876.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HALO opened at $52.36 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HALO shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

