HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HBT Financial from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $645.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.86. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.29 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In related news, Director Eric E. Burwell acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 59.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,497,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

