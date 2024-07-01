HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TCON traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.44. 230,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,963. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

