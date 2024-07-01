Helium (HNT) Price Hits $3.49 on Major Exchanges

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Helium has a total market capitalization of $561.78 million and approximately $11.20 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helium has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $3.49 or 0.00005553 BTC on major exchanges.
About Helium
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 160,875,442 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
