Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.3% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,345,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.1% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 152.8% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.7 %

UPS stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.95. 2,657,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057,780. The company has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.90 and a 12 month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

