Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.29. 4,642,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,462,468. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

