Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,368. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,514,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,970. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.49. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

