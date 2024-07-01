Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.25. 2,772,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,481,481. The stock has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.