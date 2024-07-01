Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $108,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 2,326.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 192,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 184,137 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,061,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,422,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,397,000 after buying an additional 100,498 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPMB stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 641,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,380. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

About SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

