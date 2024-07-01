Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 6,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 620,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,664,000 after acquiring an additional 33,097 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,199,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,259. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

