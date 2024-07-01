Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $74,000 Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 292.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 50.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 460,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,952,000 after buying an additional 34,980 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Franklin Resources by 110.0% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 46,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 103,617 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BEN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,762,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,562. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 70.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BEN

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.