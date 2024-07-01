Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $749,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.42. 3,432,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.71.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

