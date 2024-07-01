Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 379,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. J.B. Hunt Transport Services makes up 16.8% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $75,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,844,000 after buying an additional 28,202 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $8,089,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,795,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,513,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.38.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.8 %

JBHT stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.68. 836,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,676. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.88. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

