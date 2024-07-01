Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 31.8% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 23.2% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $65.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,767,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.78.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

