Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 31.0% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 169.3% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $257,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.72.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $8.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $914.37. 2,469,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,687. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $814.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $740.86. The firm has a market cap of $869.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $916.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 791,145 shares of company stock valued at $673,704,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

