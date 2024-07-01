Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,388,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,970,000 after acquiring an additional 985,714 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,070,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,215,000 after purchasing an additional 603,688 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,055,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,401,000 after purchasing an additional 91,491 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,910,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,401,000 after buying an additional 3,685,437 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,244,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,267,000 after buying an additional 106,505 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.78. 4,105,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

