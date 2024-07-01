Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Intuit by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $1,292,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,937 shares of company stock valued at $113,123,232 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.91.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded down $6.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $650.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $444.19 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $618.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $628.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

