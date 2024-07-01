Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

D traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,524,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,031. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.