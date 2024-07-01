Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 166 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in State Street by 3.5% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in State Street by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in State Street by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in State Street by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in State Street by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $73.56. 2,154,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.66. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $79.90.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

