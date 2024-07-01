Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 174 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 182.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $1.26 on Monday, reaching $105.74. 1,045,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,131. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $114.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.30. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ETR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.73.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

