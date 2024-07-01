Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 613 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,815,760,000 after buying an additional 4,264,043 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $554,849,000 after buying an additional 680,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,538,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,356,682 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $263,602,000 after buying an additional 633,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,308,987 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $171,075,000 after buying an additional 198,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.88. 6,389,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,292. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average is $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $61.25.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.