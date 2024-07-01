HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $663,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 191,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 41,947 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $1,146,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $53.34 on Monday. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.