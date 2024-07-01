HFG Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,928,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 418,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after acquiring an additional 136,369 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $32.94. 655,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,877. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $33.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

