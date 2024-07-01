HFG Advisors Inc. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $191,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $474,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.11. 89,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,270. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.37 and a one year high of $180.98.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.