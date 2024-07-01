HFG Advisors Inc. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $191,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $474,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.11. 89,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,270. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.37 and a one year high of $180.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.